Singing for his Supper by countrylassie
Photo 3368

Singing for his Supper

Right outside my bedroom window, what a wonderful sound and sight.
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Lesley Aldridge

I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Pat Knowles ace
Singing his heart out! Lucky you!
February 3rd, 2025  
carol white ace
A beautiful capture. Fav 😊
February 3rd, 2025  
chikadnz ace
Lovely image.
February 3rd, 2025  
