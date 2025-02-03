Sign up
Previous
Photo 3368
Singing for his Supper
Right outside my bedroom window, what a wonderful sound and sight.
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
3
2
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3768
photos
69
followers
110
following
922% complete
View this month »
3361
3362
3363
3364
3365
3366
3367
3368
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX740 HS
Taken
3rd February 2025 9:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
robin
,
breast
Pat Knowles
ace
Singing his heart out! Lucky you!
February 3rd, 2025
carol white
ace
A beautiful capture. Fav 😊
February 3rd, 2025
chikadnz
ace
Lovely image.
February 3rd, 2025
