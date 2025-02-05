Previous
Stained Glass by countrylassie
Photo 3372

Stained Glass

I made this with my own fair hands, it hangs in our hallway where it catches the afternoon sun and bounces the colours around.
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Lesley Aldridge

@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
