Waiting by countrylassie
Photo 3378

Waiting

My husband had an appointment at the hospital, I sat in the car waiting and waiting and waiting.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Lesley Aldridge

Beverley ace
Hope you had a book with you…
February 11th, 2025  
