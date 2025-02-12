Sign up
Photo 3379
Star Bright
We popped into a garden centre on the way back from a hospital visit, this battery operated Christmas tree star was reduced to £2, a bargain I thought especially as I have been looking for a new star for a while.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Michelle
This is gorgeous and such a bargain!
February 21st, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Well worth it….you will be so pleased when you unpack that next Christmas.
February 21st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Well spotted!
February 21st, 2025
