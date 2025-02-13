Previous
Eleven mouldwarps by countrylassie
Photo 3379

Eleven mouldwarps

A bit of a grusome photo, mole catchers traditionally display their catches on fences as visual proof to the landowner that they have done their job effectively and as justification for their payment.

And I thought it was to be a warning to other moles! (Only kidding)
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
925% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

carol white ace
Great capture
February 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact