Photo 3379
Eleven mouldwarps
A bit of a grusome photo, mole catchers traditionally display their catches on fences as visual proof to the landowner that they have done their job effectively and as justification for their payment.
And I thought it was to be a warning to other moles! (Only kidding)
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Tags
park
,
lake
,
national
,
district
,
moles
carol white
ace
Great capture
February 13th, 2025
