West Cumberland Silk Mills

Miki Sekers and his cousin Tomi de Gara came to Whitehaven, Cumbria from Hungary in 1937 and set up the silk mills. Sekers supplied fabric to Dior, Concord, 200 million yards of parachute nylon for the government during WW2 and the silk for Princess Margaret's wedding dress. The factory in Whitehaven closed in 2006.