Primrose Planting by countrylassie
Photo 3411

Primrose Planting

These are some of my Dad's old cycling buddies. They all came along to help plant primroses in remembrance of my dear Dad, primroses were his favourite flower. My Mum is on the front row in the bright blue jacket.
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Lesley Aldridge

@countrylassie
narayani ace
What a lovely thing to do!
March 21st, 2025  
