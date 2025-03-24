Previous
Sunny Side Up by countrylassie
Sunny Side Up

Native primroses were my Dad's favourite flower, I thought these looked lovely in the sun.
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Lesley Aldridge

Sarah Bremner ace
Gorgeous.....I had some in a pot this year, from a friend. I've planted them in my garden now so hopefully they will be happy there next season!
March 24th, 2025  
