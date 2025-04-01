Previous
Dali on Safari by countrylassie
Photo 3427

Dali on Safari

We went to Castell Gala Dali de Pubol, it dates from the 11th century and Dali bought it in a very poor state in 1969 as a gift for Gala.

I'll be posting lots of photos from our visit to the Dali Triangle until either I or you become bored, I'm sure you will let me know!
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

