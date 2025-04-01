Sign up
Photo 3427
Dali on Safari
We went to Castell Gala Dali de Pubol, it dates from the 11th century and Dali bought it in a very poor state in 1969 as a gift for Gala.
I'll be posting lots of photos from our visit to the Dali Triangle until either I or you become bored, I'm sure you will let me know!
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3837
photos
70
followers
111
following
939% complete
View this month »
3421
3422
3423
3424
3425
3426
3427
3428
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
1st April 2025 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
castle
,
gala
,
spain
,
dali
,
pubol
