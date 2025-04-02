Previous
Next
Girona's Gothic Cathdral by countrylassie
Photo 3428

Girona's Gothic Cathdral

With it's 93 steps (filmed for Game of Thrones apparently).
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
940% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact