Previous
Next
The Labyrinth by Salvador Dali by countrylassie
Photo 3429

The Labyrinth by Salvador Dali

This huge painting was created for the ballet, Labyrinth, based on the Greek myth of Theseus and Ariadne, performed in the Metropolitan Opera House New York in 1941.
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
940% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact