Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3430
Dali's Studio
This is where Dali worked in his seaside home of Portliggat. The works shown are originals and he designed the pulley system on the right of the photo which allowed him to work easier on large works of art.
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3842
photos
70
followers
111
following
940% complete
View this month »
3424
3425
3426
3427
3428
3429
3430
3431
Latest from all albums
3426
94
317
3427
3428
3429
3430
3431
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
4th April 2025 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dali
,
portligatt
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close