Queen Esther by countrylassie
Photo 3435

Queen Esther

Standing proud on Salvador Dali's Cadillac is Queen Esther by Australian sculptor, Ernest Fuchs.
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
