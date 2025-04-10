Previous
The Mae West Room by countrylassie
Photo 3435

The Mae West Room

It's not until you climb up the stairs and view the image from above do you see Mae West in all her focused glory!
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
941% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact