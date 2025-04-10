Sign up
Previous
Photo 3435
The Mae West Room
It's not until you climb up the stairs and view the image from above do you see Mae West in all her focused glory!
10th April 2025
10th Apr 25
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside.
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
3rd April 2025 12:00pm
museum
mae
west
dali
