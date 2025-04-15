Previous
A friend gave Salvador and Gala a real bear which had been treated to a taxidermy. (It was fashionable in the day). He placed it in the entrance hall of his home in Portliggat to keep guard over some of his walking canes.
Lesley Aldridge

Lesley Aldridge

I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
