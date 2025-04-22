Previous
Leave me Bee by countrylassie
Photo 3448

Leave me Bee

I found this bee in the tree peony, I think it was just waking up.
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Lesley Aldridge

Beverley ace
Very beautiful
April 23rd, 2025  
