Courtyard Garden by countrylassie
Courtyard Garden

I love this bit of our garden, it's right next to the road so there's always someone to talk to, there is lots of scent in it and it gets a bit of shade which is welcome at the moment.
Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
Beverley ace
It’s like a secret garden… very beautiful
May 21st, 2025  
Sarah Bremner ace
That's so beautiful, and lovely that you can chat to people. Enjoy! 🥰
May 21st, 2025  
