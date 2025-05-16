Sign up
Photo 3472
Courtyard Garden
I love this bit of our garden, it's right next to the road so there's always someone to talk to, there is lots of scent in it and it gets a bit of shade which is welcome at the moment.
16th May 2025
16th May 25
2
1
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3896
photos
70
followers
109
following
952% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
16th May 2025 7:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
It’s like a secret garden… very beautiful
May 21st, 2025
Sarah Bremner
ace
That's so beautiful, and lovely that you can chat to people. Enjoy! 🥰
May 21st, 2025
