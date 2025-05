John Paul Jones

April 23, 1778

The end of an era.



At 3 a.m. on April 23, 1778, Commander John Paul Jones leads a small detachment of two boats from his ship, the USS Ranger, to raid the shallow port at Whitehaven, England, where, by his own account, 400 British merchant ships are anchored.



Unfortunately John and his band of very merry men got drunk that night and their plan to raid Whitehaven was discovered.