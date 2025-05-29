Previous
Gosforth Cross by countrylassie
Gosforth Cross

The tallest Viking cross in England which stands at 4 metres (just over 13 feet) and dates back to around 940. It's unique among English Viking crosses, not only in size and complete survival but in the quality and detail of its carvings.
