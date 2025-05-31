Previous
Pitch Side Downward Dog by countrylassie
Photo 3477

Pitch Side Downward Dog

Even top class rugby players enjoy a bit of yoga 🙏
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
952% complete

Phil Sandford ace
Ha. Great capture.
June 1st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Brilliant!
June 1st, 2025  
