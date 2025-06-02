Previous
Next
Scenes of the Road by countrylassie
Photo 3485

Scenes of the Road

The road winds down over the fells to Eskdale, the eagle eyed amongst you may spot the cars in the far distance.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
955% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact