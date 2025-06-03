Sign up
Photo 3486
Frivolous Photo
I love a Werther's Original and spotted this giant one in Home Bargains, alas it's a biscuit tin in disguise!
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
0
0
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3908
photos
70
followers
109
following
955% complete
View this month »
3481
3482
3483
3484
3485
3486
3487
3488
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
3rd June 2025 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
