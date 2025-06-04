Previous
Next
Follow the Leader by countrylassie
Photo 3487

Follow the Leader

The local riding school takes their Clydesdale horses out for a walk, trot, canter and gallop on the beach. Such beautiful animals.
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
955% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
What a wonderful sight
June 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact