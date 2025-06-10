Previous
Sunny Roses by countrylassie
Photo 3497

Sunny Roses

This rose was a cutting from our neighbours garden, it's such a gorgeous little rose.
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Lesley Aldridge

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Fab and soo many buds
June 23rd, 2025  
narayani ace
Lovely light
June 23rd, 2025  
