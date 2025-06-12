Previous
Next
Spot the Dog by countrylassie
Photo 3499

Spot the Dog

Spot is part of the science and technology exhibitions that take place in the area.
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
961% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Andy Oz ace
Oh wow, I've seen online videos of them, but never seen one in person.
Was it just a demonstrator, or are they trialling it up there?
June 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact