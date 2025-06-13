Previous
ROYGBIV (filler) by countrylassie
Photo 3500

ROYGBIV (filler)

Richard of York gave battle in vain.

One of the floral arrangements I created at a local flower festival which was based on musicals, I was trying to make a rainbow of flowers, my theme was The Wizard of Oz.
Lesley Aldridge

