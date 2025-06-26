Sign up
Photo 3511
St. Bees Head
The cafe at St Bees has been taken over e renovated, the food was good, the company great and view fantastic.
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
2
0
Lesley Aldridge
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Pat Knowles
Looks the perfect place to eat!
June 28th, 2025
Beverley
Soooo beautiful…
June 28th, 2025
