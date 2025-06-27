Previous
Scarecrow and husband (but which is which?!) by countrylassie
Photo 3512

Scarecrow and husband (but which is which?!)

I'm taking part in a flower festival next week, my husband has been a superstar making me a scarecrow, tin man and yellow brick road, can you guess what my theme is?
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
962% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Wizard of Oz…..your hubby is a trooper! I can’t think the connection with flowers though so I could be wrong!
June 28th, 2025  
Beverley ace
How exciting… super scarecrow… wonderful to have your hubbys help
June 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact