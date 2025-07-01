Sign up
Photo 3513
Traffic Jam
White the rest of the country swelters in the heat hear in West Cumbria we have rain, clouds and traffic jams.
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
1st July 2025 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
My favourite traffic jam…
July 1st, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Yes rain here afternoon & evening! Your sheep are a lovely traffic jam! Bet they are glad of the rain!
July 1st, 2025
