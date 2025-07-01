Previous
Traffic Jam by countrylassie
Traffic Jam

White the rest of the country swelters in the heat hear in West Cumbria we have rain, clouds and traffic jams.
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Lesley Aldridge

@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Beverley
My favourite traffic jam…
July 1st, 2025  
Pat Knowles
Yes rain here afternoon & evening! Your sheep are a lovely traffic jam! Bet they are glad of the rain!
July 1st, 2025  
