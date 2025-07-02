Previous
Stick Em Up! by countrylassie
Photo 3518

Stick Em Up!

I felt something crawling on my neck and flicked off this delightful little spider into the sink, it let me take its photo (it was captive in the sink) before I relocated it outside.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Lesley Aldridge

