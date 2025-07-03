Previous
Next
View by countrylassie
Photo 3516

View

We step out of our front door to this view of the Wasdale fells, we are very lucky to live here.
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
964% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
It’s truly beautiful… I love english countryside
July 7th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
You are indeed!
July 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact