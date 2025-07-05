Sign up
Photo 3518
Red Coat
A walk on the beach, a red coat is always a good focal point.
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3939
photos
70
followers
110
following
964% complete
View this month »
3512
3513
3514
3515
3516
3517
3518
3519
Tags
beach
,
summer
,
paw
,
west
,
prints
,
cumbria
,
drigg
Beverley
ace
A beautiful capture… beautiful walk
July 7th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
We always love a red coat….thats a fantastic walk too. There is a dog somewhere too, I see the footprints! Yours perhaps!
July 7th, 2025
