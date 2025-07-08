Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3520
Rhythm
I took my Mum for a hospital appointment, this photo, which I couldn't do justice to, stands beautifully in the courtyard garden.
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3942
photos
70
followers
110
following
964% complete
View this month »
3515
3516
3517
3518
3519
3520
3521
3522
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
8th July 2025 4:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
,
nhs
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close