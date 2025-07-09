Previous
Next
Garden Centre by countrylassie
Photo 3521

Garden Centre

We called in at the garden centre on the way back from an appointment, it seems to have sacrificed a lot of the beautiful plants to 'nic nacks'.
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
964% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
I think lots of garden centres are going the same way…..the big ones anyway.
July 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact