Previous
Photo 3523
Galeon Andalucia
The Galeon Andalucia is docked in Whitehaven at the moment, a replica Spanish galleon is a touring museum and has been a great tourist attraction. I took a trip to the harbour after my volunteering shift, I may go again in the daylight.
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
1
0
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3943
photos
70
followers
110
following
965% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX740 HS
Taken
11th July 2025 10:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
andalucia
,
galeon
Beverley
ace
Beautiful… enjoy
July 13th, 2025
