The Galeon Andalucia is docked in Whitehaven at the moment, a replica Spanish galleon is a touring museum and has been a great tourist attraction. I took a trip to the harbour after my volunteering shift, I may go again in the daylight.
11th July 2025

Lesley Aldridge

Beverley ace
Beautiful… enjoy
July 13th, 2025  
