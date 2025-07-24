The Hornblower

Ripon is such a beautiful and interesting small city.



Every night of the year without fail, a horn is blown at the four corners of the Obelisk in Ripon Market Place to set the ‘watch’ and then outside the house of the Mayor. This ceremony commemorates the time in the Middle Ages when Ripon’s first citizen, the Wakeman, was responsible for crime prevention in the city from 9 pm until dawn and had to compensate victims of burglary. The Wakeman had constables to patrol the streets, and also had the right to levy a rate on houses according to the number of outside doors, 4d a year for two doors and 2d a year for one door.



The city has 4 horns, the oldest of which is known as the Charter Horn, since according to ancient tradition it symbolised the granting of charter rights to Ripon in AD 886. Whatever the truth of this legend, the horn is many centuries old, and is kept in the Town Hall where it can be seen on application.



