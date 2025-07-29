Previous
Scottish Views by countrylassie
Photo 3539

Scottish Views

We are looking for a new home and today's viewing took us north, this is one of the local beaches with an ice-cream parlour and views of Scotland, all I need now is a yoga studio!
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
969% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
Gorgeous pastel colours.
July 29th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Wow that’s a big decision! Move up country is a good decision…..quieter & beautiful scenery which you are used to.
July 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact