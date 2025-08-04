Previous
Tin Man by countrylassie
Photo 3545

Tin Man

I've hardly stepped out of the door today, busy preparing for guests coming, catching up on admin...
So just a photo of the tin man going rusty in the garden!
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside.
971% complete

narayani ace
Wonderful garden
August 4th, 2025  
