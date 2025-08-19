Previous
We did It! by countrylassie
Photo 3555

We did It!

My beautiful niece and her wonderful husband tied the knot on Saturday, it was a wonderful day and I want to do it all again, time went too fast!
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Lesley Aldridge

Pat Knowles ace
Such a happy triumphant photo! I hope they enjoy many happy years together!
August 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful photo… you can feel the love and happiness
August 19th, 2025  
