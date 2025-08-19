Sign up
Previous
Photo 3555
We did It!
My beautiful niece and her wonderful husband tied the knot on Saturday, it was a wonderful day and I want to do it all again, time went too fast!
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
2
0
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3979
photos
71
followers
110
following
973% complete
3548
3549
3550
3551
3552
3553
3554
3555
327
3549
3550
3551
3552
3553
3554
3555
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
19th August 2025 12:15pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wedding
,
niece
Pat Knowles
ace
Such a happy triumphant photo! I hope they enjoy many happy years together!
August 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful photo… you can feel the love and happiness
August 19th, 2025
