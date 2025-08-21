Previous
Next
Suck it Up by countrylassie
Photo 3568

Suck it Up

We had our septic tank emptied today, I stayed well back from the suction pipe! Not a job I would like to do at all.
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
977% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact