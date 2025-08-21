Sign up
Photo 3568
Suck it Up
We had our septic tank emptied today, I stayed well back from the suction pipe! Not a job I would like to do at all.
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
21st August 2025 4:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
