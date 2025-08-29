Previous
Travelling Son by countrylassie
Photo 3575

Travelling Son

This is our son (black t-shirt) he is cycling around south east Asia and has been peddling since January, at the moment he is on an island off the Phillipines main land enjoying the peace and quiet and meeting lots of new people.
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Lesley Aldridge

narayani ace
What a fabulous adventure!
September 2nd, 2025  
Dianne ace
How cool that he is off on his bike having adventures.
September 2nd, 2025  
