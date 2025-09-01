Previous
Autumnal Light by countrylassie
Photo 3574

Autumnal Light

Taken from my living room (please excuse the reflection from the camera).
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
979% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
It’s beautiful…you live with glorious views
September 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact