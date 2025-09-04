Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3580
Just the two of Us
Today we had a conversation with the builder of 9 new houses to get some answers before we put down a deposit. Momentous Day!
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
2
0
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
4012
photos
71
followers
109
following
981% complete
3576
3577
3578
3579
3580
3581
3582
3583
3577
3578
3579
332
3580
3581
3582
3583
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
4th September 2025 4:19pm
Pat Knowles
ace
Ooh exciting Lesley….i seem to remember you were thinking of moving! My friends son has a development near Bootle called Wellbank Park. It looks very nice. Lake District Bootie!
September 9th, 2025
Monica
Exciting!
September 9th, 2025
