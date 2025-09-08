Previous
Delightful Dahlia by countrylassie
Photo 3583

Delightful Dahlia

8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
981% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
A perfect dahlia… love the colour
September 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact