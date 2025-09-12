Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3590
Hanging On
We are putting our house on the market, hubby has been busy painting the whole of the exterior, one chimney down, two to go.
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
2
0
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
4049
photos
70
followers
106
following
989% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX740 HS
Taken
14th September 2025 9:48am
Beverley
ace
Very exciting…
October 6th, 2025
Janice
ace
Thats a big job. Hope all goes well. Your garden looks lovely!
October 6th, 2025
