Hanging On by countrylassie
Hanging On

We are putting our house on the market, hubby has been busy painting the whole of the exterior, one chimney down, two to go.
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Lesley Aldridge

Beverley ace
Very exciting…
October 6th, 2025  
Janice ace
Thats a big job. Hope all goes well. Your garden looks lovely!
October 6th, 2025  
