Previous
Next
Caroline's Rose by countrylassie
Photo 3592

Caroline's Rose

My lovely friend Caroline gave me a gift voucher which I purchased this gorgeous rose with. It's been flowering non stop since April (now in October and it's still flowering).
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
989% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact