Photo 3592
Caroline's Rose
My lovely friend Caroline gave me a gift voucher which I purchased this gorgeous rose with. It's been flowering non stop since April (now in October and it's still flowering).
14th September 2025
14th Sep 25
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX740 HS
Taken
14th September 2025 9:52am
