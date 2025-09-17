Previous
Next
Ice fields of Patagonia by countrylassie
Photo 3586

Ice fields of Patagonia

No I haven't been travelling, just watching Simon Reeve on TV, nothing else for today! He did inspire me, but I don't like ice!!😅
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
983% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact