Previous
Next
Kaminia Beach by countrylassie
Photo 3600

Kaminia Beach

This beautiful unspoilt beach is a protected site as the loggerhead turtles lay their eggs in the sand. We've never seen them hatch but we have watched them glide through the Ionian sea.
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
986% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

judith deacon
That looks so beautiful, and how wonderful to see Loggerheads in the sea.
October 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact