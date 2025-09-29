Previous
Next
Stormy Skies by countrylassie
Photo 3604

Stormy Skies

We visited the main town on Kefalonia, Argostoli, no takers for the pedalos today.
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
988% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact