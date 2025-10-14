Previous
Next
Bird of Paradise by countrylassie
Photo 3621

Bird of Paradise

These beautiful flowers seem to grow like weeds Maderia.
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
992% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
They are beautiful flowers. We have a huge bush in our front garden
October 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact